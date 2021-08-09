8/9/21 AEW Dark Elevation Recap

The opening credits roll. Eddie Kingston and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Red Velvet vs. Renee Michelle

Michelle attacks Velvet from behind and delivers a few shots in the corner. Velvet comes back with a leg lariat, and follows with a few short-arm clotheslines. Velvet drops Michelle with a bulldog, and then delivers the Final Slice for the pin fall.

Winner: Red Velvet

—

A video package for Rampage airs. The show debuts this Friday at 10/9c on TNT.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Peter Avalon (w/Cezar Bononi and JD Drake) vs. Shawn Dean

Avalon drops Dean with a right hand, and follows with a few chops. Avalon sends Dean off the ropes, but Dean comes back and takes control. Dean drops Avalon to the mat, and then delivers an avalanche Backstabber and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Shawn Dean

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price

Shida delivers a kick to the midsection, but Price takes her down with a side headlock take down. Price takes Shida to the corner and delivers a forearm shot. Shida comes back with a slap to the face, and follows with a running knee in the corner. Price comes back and sends Shida to the apron. Price wraps Shida in the ropes and delivers knee strikes. Shida comes back with a forearm shot, but Price rolls her up for two. They run the ropes, and Shida drops Price with a running knee. Shida delivers the Falcon Arrow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Danny Garcia and 2.0. Garcia will take on Fuego Del Sol tomorrow night on Dark. Garcia says he could have went anywhere in the world, but he chose AEW. He says Fuego has picked AEW, too, but AEW hasn’t picked him. Garcia then asks Tony Khan to give him Darby Allin on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

—

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss make their entrance for a tag team match, but Janela lays Kiss out with a superkick on the stage. Their opponents, Baron Black and DMC, come to check on Kiss, but Janela beats them down, too. Janela goes back and piledrives Kiss onto the steel ledge at ringside.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Brian Cage vs. RSP

RSP charges at Cage, but Cage takes him down immediately. Cage delivers a knee strike, but RSP comes back with a kick. RSP takes Cage down with a slam and goes up top. RSP goes for a senton, but Cage dodges it and drops him with a lariat. Cage delivers a power bomb and drops RSP with an F-5 for the pin fall.

Winner: Brian Cage

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Amber Nova

Cargill delivers a pump kick and drops Nova with an inverted pump handle slam. Cargill delivers Jaded and gets the pin fall

Winner: Jade Cargill

—

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Carlie Bravo and Cyrus

Bravo and Cyrus attack Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus early, but Jurassic Express take advantage back. Luchasaurus sends Cyrus to the floor with a clothesline. Luchasaurus drops Bravo with a clothesline and Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap, and Bravo taps out.

Winners: Jurassic Express

—

Match #7 – Tag Team Match: Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Sydal Brothers (Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal)

Fenix and Mike start the match. They shake hands to start and Mike applies a side headlock. Fenix turns it into one of his own, but Mike counters back. Mike drops Fenix with a hurricanrana, followed by another. Fenix comes back with a slap to Mike’s chest, but Mike comes back with one of his own. Fenix comes back with an arm-drag from the ropes, but Mike rolls him up for two. Fenix gets a roll-up for two, and they go for simultaneous dropkicks. They get to their feet and tag in their partners. Penta delivers a kick to the gut, then delivers another as Matt comes off the ropes. Matt comes back with an arm-drag, and follows with a spin kick. Matt delivers more kicks and drops Penta with a hurricanrana to the floor. Matt dives, but Penta dodges and tosses Matt on the apron. Penta delivers a kick to the midsection and slaps him across the chest. Penta rolls Matt back into the ring and tags in Fenix. Lucha Brothers double team Matt for a bit and Penta slams Fenix onto him. Fenix goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Fenix delivers a headbutt to Matt’s midsection and follows with a slap.

Matt comes back with a knee drop and follows with a standing moonsault. Matt goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Matt and Fenix exchange shots and then exchange kicks. Mike tags in and drops Fenix with a tornado DDT. Mike goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Mike stomps on Fenix and drops him with a modified driver. Mike goes for the cover, but Penta breaks it up. Mike takes Penta to the corner and The Sydal Brothers double team him. Fenix comes back and gets on the ropes with them, and then Penta joins them. Penta gets sent back to the floor and The Sydals send Fenix to the mat. The Sydals hit a double meteora on Fenix and Mike dives onto Penta. Matt goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Matt goes up top, but Fenix cuts him off and gets a roll-up for two. Fenix takes Mike out on the entrance ramp and tags in Penta. Fenix takes Matt down and Penta connects with a stomp to the groin from the top. Penta and Fenix deliver a double sit-out driver onto Matt and Penta gets the pin fall.

Winners: Lucha Brothers