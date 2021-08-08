Sneak peek at the season premiere of Heels on STARZ

STARZ unveiled a sneak peek clip from the season premiere of Heels, which starts on Sunday, August 15 at 9PM ET.

The first episode of the series is titled Kayfabe and will take a look at Duffy Wrestling League owner Jack Spade – played by Stephen Amell – and his problems balancing his professional and personal lives.

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town indie wrestling promotion set in a close-knit Georgia community. It follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Please note the below clip is geo locked to the United States.