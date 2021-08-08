Notes on Jinder Mahal and Rebel

Jinder Mahal has some advice for the WWE talent who have been released recently:

“The door is always open in WWE,” Mahal said. “My advice to anyone who just got released is to look at this as an opportunity.

“An opportunity to redefine yourself. Make some noise. You know wrestling in WWE is super super hot. Internationally everything. We got crowds back. But wrestling outside of WWE is also picking up steam and that’s a great place to plant your flag, make a name for yourself and eventually make it back to WWE.”

———–

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

We’re happy to share Rebel’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

It’s Rebel, not Reba—unless you’re Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and you need someone to laugh at all your jokes and carry your bag of thumbtacks. Rebel explains how she became the doctor’s right-hand woman, the origin of her maniacal, evil Waiting Room laugh, the puppet show at Casa Bonita that inspired some of her onscreen moments, who she believes is behind the conspiracy to injure Britt Baker, ridesharing with Dustin Rhodes, and backstage dancing with Tony Schiavone. Rebel also recalls her days as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, playing for the New York Euphoria in the Lingerie Football League, and how all of that eventually led her to pro wrestling.

Thanks to our sponsor AEW Casino! Download it now: aewgames.com/getcasino.

REBEL QUOTES:

Rebel on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. calling her Reba:

“She’s the only one that I’m okay with. Anybody who thinks that they can call me Reba, I always correct them and say, ‘It’s definitely Rebel.’”

Rebel on how she and Dr. Britt Baker prepare for AEW DYNAMITE:

“We do a little dance, and we get ourselves pumped up, but also calm because our nerves are going haywire.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/rebel