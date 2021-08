– Bobby Fish was released due to his age (44) and Vince McMahon wanting the NXT brand to get younger, according to Dave Meltzer.

– Meltzer is also reporting that Becky Lynch is due back in WWE in October or November.

– Buddy Murphy Drops Prison Themed Hype Video Teaser…

