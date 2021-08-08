New members added to AEW’s Nightmare Family, today’s birthdays

Aug 8, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Four new members added to AEW’s Nightmare Family

Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family has expanded, adding four members of the AEW roster. Baron Black posted to Twitter to note that he, KiLynn King, Red Velvet, and Fuego del Sol have all joined the group.

also happy birthday to…

Joe Gacy

Scott D’Amore

