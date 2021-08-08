New members added to AEW’s Nightmare Family, today’s birthdays

Four new members added to AEW’s Nightmare Family

Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family has expanded, adding four members of the AEW roster. Baron Black posted to Twitter to note that he, KiLynn King, Red Velvet, and Fuego del Sol have all joined the group.

Happy Birthday to the ever so cool @QoSBaszler! We love this vintage @WWETheBump clip and your on-again/off-again friendship with @RonKillings! 😉 pic.twitter.com/OV1IBd72LM — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 8, 2021

also happy birthday to…