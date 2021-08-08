More cuts expected in WWE over the next weeks and months

There are rumors flying around that even more cuts are on the horizon and mass layoffs will be the thing running through this year, with many expecting dozens and dozens of more WWE Superstars getting cut over the next few months.

2021 has been the “deadliest” so far when it comes to releases with WWE using “cost-cutting” as an excuse despite the company making more profit this year than ever before thanks to their lucrative television deals.

Several WWE Superstars expressed their sadness on Twitter this weekend when reacting to the releases of their fellow colleagues. Some of those released chose to thank WWE while others mentioned that they’re going to hit the ground running when their 30-day notice is up.

NXT stars are on 30-days notice rather than like those on the main roster who are on 90-days. During that month, they will still get paid regularly and then are free to work for anyone after that.