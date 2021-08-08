Matches announced AEW Dark Elevation

Aug 8, 2021 - by James Walsh

Another singles match has been confirmed for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Red Velvet will face Renee Michelle on tomorrow’s show. Michelle announced the matchup this weekend via Twitter.

The new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will debut on AEW’s official YouTube tomorrow at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the current seven-match lineup:

* Renee Michelle vs. Red Velvet
* Brian Cage vs. RSP
* Jurassic Express vs. Cyrus and Carlie Bravo
* Jade Cargill vs. Amber Nova
* Lucha Brothers vs. The Sydals
* Shawn Dean vs. Peter Avalon
* Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price

