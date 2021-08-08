Former WWE superstars backstage at Smackdown, Released NXT talent accepts indy booking, more

Aug 8, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Released on Friday, Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling in NXT) is back on the road…

Ring of Honor announced via the Eck Files a new match for the weekend of August 21st on ROH TV.

The match will take place between Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita on the weekend of August 21 on ROH TV. It will be a no disqualification match.

This comes after Flamita left MexiSquad on the ROH 19th anniversary show. Horus won at ROH Best in the World, their most recent match.

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel was backstage at Smackdown this week, but was simply there to visit friends. The 41-year-old, who received his release from WWE in April 2020, is based in Minneapolis.

