Chelsea Green Officially Confirmed For NWA Empowerrr Pay Per View

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Chelsea Green is 100% confirmed for the promotion’s August 28th all-women’s pay per view, Empowerrr.

The NWA writes, “You’ve heard the rumors, you saw the talk w/ @MickieJames…We’re VERY excited to 100% confirm @ImChelseaGreen will be at #EMPOWERRR! Not only competing for the cup, but also a shot at the NWA Women’s Champion @ #NWA73!” Green retweeted the news adding a crying emoji and a heart emoji.