Chelsea Green in legal battle with WWE over a trademark of her birth name

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on her Twitter that she is currently in a legal battle with WWE over the trademark of the name Chelsea Green…which happens to be her birth name as well.

“I never thought I’d be in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name,” she wrote, adding a rolling eyes emoji. She added that she would be discussing this on her next episode of her podcast Green With Envy.

WWE filed for a trademark of the name on September 24, 2020 when Green was still part of the promotion. Green gave WWE consent to register her name and the application was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Signing off on the name is a common practice, although not every chooses to give WWE permission.

Green, through attorney Michael Dockins, filed for a trademark of her name on April 15, 2021, after she was released from WWE. Considering this is her real name and she no longer works with WWE, common sense would indicate that this will be resolved in Chelsea’s favor.