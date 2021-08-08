Chelsea Green Comments on WWE Trying to Prevent Her from Using Her Birth Name

Yesterday news surfaced that WWE was fighting to keep the trademark on the name “Chelsea Green,” as Green has since been released from the company and has since showed up in NWA, ROH, and IMPACT. The original trademark was made back in November 2020 when Green was still a member of the roster, with WWE having Green’s permission to officially apply for the filing.

Today Green has taken to Twitter to comment on the trademark issue, teasing that she’ll really dive deeper into the subject on the next episode of her Green Envy podcast. She writes, “I never thought I’d be in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name…Going to discuss it on tomorrow’s episode of @GreenWEnvyPod.”