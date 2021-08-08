Booker T Believes That Flair Might Be Looking To Get Back Into The Ring One Last Time

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast pro-wrestling legend Booker T spoke about Ric Flair being given his WWE release, and how he believes that the Nature Boy could potentially be looking to step back into the ring one last time. Hear Booker’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says Flair is not the managerial type:

My thing is this, and I’m going to let you take this into the break, Ric Flair is not the managerial type of guy. It’s just not his role. As well as, Ric Flair is not one of your guys that wants to be in the office, coming to work every day, wearing a suit and going into the office. That’s not Ric Flair. Ric Flair’s a party guy. That’s just his nature. You saw him on Triller, he’s all about having some fun.

Thinks Flair might be looking to get back into the ring:

Now my thing is this, I talk to Ric Flair on a regular — usually on a regular occasion, I don’t know how often I’m going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me, he said, ‘Book, I’m never going to retire.’ He said, ‘If I could be in that ring right now, that’s where I’d be.’ So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run.