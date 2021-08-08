8/6/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

This week’s episode of Smackdown on FOX drew an overnight audience of 2,046,000 viewers, up 137,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up doing 2,043,000 viewers when the final number came in.

Smackdown started with 2,043,000 viewers and then increased its audience slightly to 2,050,000 viewers. It did a 0.55 in the 18-49 demo and beat everything except the Olympics.

