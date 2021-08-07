WWE charging insane prices for virtual meet & greets at SummerSlam week

Tickets for the SummerSlam virtual meet and greet went on sale today and the prices are through the roof for a simple, two-minute, one-on-one chat.

Big E will be fulfilling his chats on August 13 at 1PM ET with a price of $199. The Miz is also at $199 for the video call on August 16 starting at 2PM ET.

On August 17, there will be two WWE Superstars, with Seth Rollins at Noon ET and Bianca Belair at 2PM ET. Rollins’ chat is $299 and Bianca is at $199.

Finn Balor and Adam Cole will be on hand on August 18, with Balor starting at 11AM ET for $199 and Adam Cole having two sessions, one at 5PM ET and one at 6PM ET, both at $149 each.

But the most expensive video call goes to Alexa Bliss. She will be doing the chats on August 23 starting at 2PM ET and her ticket is at a whopping $399.

The price also include a downloadable video of the chat with the WWE Superstar you paid for.

If you’re interested, you can purchase tickets now at here.