Odyssey Jones

Real Name: Omari Jahi Palmer

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 405 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 17, 1994

From: Coram, New York

Pro Debut: November 7, 2019

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– In June 2018, Palmer attended a try-out with the professional wrestling promotion WWE.

– In February 2019, he was hired by WWE and assigned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for training.

– In May 2019, Palmer set a 800 lb trap bar deadlift record at the WWE Performance Center Combine, beating the previous record of 775 lbs held by Otis.

– He wrestled his first match on November 7, 2019, losing to Dexter Lumis at a house show in Ocala, Florida under his birth name.