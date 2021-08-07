Odyssey Jones
Real Name: Omari Jahi Palmer
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 405 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 17, 1994
From: Coram, New York
Pro Debut: November 7, 2019
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– In June 2018, Palmer attended a try-out with the professional wrestling promotion WWE.
– In February 2019, he was hired by WWE and assigned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for training.
– In May 2019, Palmer set a 800 lb trap bar deadlift record at the WWE Performance Center Combine, beating the previous record of 775 lbs held by Otis.
– He wrestled his first match on November 7, 2019, losing to Dexter Lumis at a house show in Ocala, Florida under his birth name.