New format rumored for NXT, Jericho takes dig at WWE for releases

PWInsider.com is reporting that the releases appear to be a part of a rumored change coming to NXT. Dave Scherer and Mike Johnson said that there have been talks that there will be a complete overhaul of NXT, including new logo, lighting, and a different television show that would focus on the younger talent that are truly considered developmental.

The NXT cuts, revealed during Smackdown last night, were a surprise to many, especially Bronson Reed as he had some tryouts a few weeks ago to move to the main roster. But the former NXT North American champion found himself on the unemployed list and now has 30-days to recharge and find a new job.

“This monster is back on the loose … you don’t know WHAT you’ve just done,” Reed wrote on Twitter, tagging AEW, Impact, ROH, and New Japan in his tweet.

Chris Jericho, considered to be a WWE-lifer but now works for the successful AEW promotion, took a dig at WWE in a tweet after the releases. “I think now more than ever it’s obvious, – @AEW is the best pro wrestling company in the world today,” Jericho said. “Both for fans…and especially for performers. Nothing can stop us now!”