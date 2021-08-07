More WWE releases coming, Kyle O’Reilly reacts to yesterday’s cuts

Despite the numerous releases by WWE yesterday, one source reports more are coming….

——

NXT star Kyle O’Reilly reacts to yesterday’s releases…

The word of the day is “Bummer”.

It was a bummer to see my friends lose their jobs but I take solace in knowing they will all end up OK and doing great things. Still though, major bummer.

— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) August 7, 2021