Malakai Black speaks about the day he was Fired from WWE

“I was in the gym, I was just warming up. My phone buzzes and I see it’s Jonny Ace. I’m like “Why the f–k is he calling me on a Thursday morning…Oh

sh-t. You got to be kidding me.’ I pick up the phone and he’s like ‘Hey, kid. Hate to do this but I got a list and you’re on it. I don’t get it, I honestly don’t, you just came back, I dunno. I’m just doing my job.’ I honestly didn’t know what to say back. I don’t even remember what I replied.

As soon as I get off the phone, my wife starts crying. She had just decided to come back and the driving force behind her returning to WWE was that we were going to be on the same brand and traveling together. I said ‘F–k this day’ and we got in the car. We started talking, she was still sobbing and I just started laughing, like uncontrollably. She looked over and she knew I was going to be alright. AEW was the first thing that popped in my head. She said ‘Are you going to be ok?’ I just stopped laughing and said ‘Oh, yeah. WE are going to be perfectly fine.’”

– Malakai Black