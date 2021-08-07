Cody Rhodes & Joey Janela Help Bobby Eaton Funeral GoFundMe Reach its Goal

The GoFundMe to assist Bobby Eaton’s family following his passing has already surpassed its goal. As of this writing, the campaign has $15,026 of its $10,000 goal.

Eaton’s Midnight Express partner Ricky Morton posted to Twitter to thank several wrestling luminaries who have donated. As of this writing Chris Jericho is the top donor at $5,000 with other top donors being Chase Owens ($500), Cody Rhodes ($300), and Joey Janela ($300).