Cody Rhodes & Joey Janela Help Bobby Eaton Funeral GoFundMe Reach its Goal
The GoFundMe to assist Bobby Eaton’s family following his passing has already surpassed its goal. As of this writing, the campaign has $15,026 of its $10,000 goal.
Eaton’s Midnight Express partner Ricky Morton posted to Twitter to thank several wrestling luminaries who have donated. As of this writing Chris Jericho is the top donor at $5,000 with other top donors being Chase Owens ($500), Cody Rhodes ($300), and Joey Janela ($300).
Thank you @IAmJericho for that donation! Wow, that is incredible.
All for Bobby. 🙏🏻 @RealKerryMorton @sigmonwrestling @Lew_ImperialPro
— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) August 5, 2021
Now we can have a service!
Thank you @realchaseowens @JANELABABY @CodyRhodes Thank you!
Thank you to everyone who donated.
— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) August 5, 2021