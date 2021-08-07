Adam Cole in meeting with Vince McMahon at Smackdown

The former leader of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole, was backstage at Friday Night Smackdown last night for a meeting with Vince McMahon according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling.

Cole’s contract will be expiring after SummerSlam and it’s believed the meeting with McMahon was to work out a potential new deal.

His contract originally expired after the NXT episode of The Great American Bash but the former NXT champ extended his deal by a couple of months. The news of his contract expiring this quickly caught many by surprise and while WWE’s new mindset is not to throw big money at anyone anymore to stay, Cole is considered one of the leaders in NXT and is well-liked by the powers that be.

AEW President Tony Khan, through a tweet by Dave Meltzer of the Observer, said that the rumors that AEW offered Cole a contract are incorrect and there has not been a move made yet from AEW to bring him over.

At this point, Cole remains under a WWE deal, at least for the next two weeks or so, although his future could end up being anywhere.