WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show – Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin.

SmackDown will also feature a follow-up to Sasha Banks returning last week to turn on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE has John Cena advertised for tonight’s show, but he has not been announced for a match or segment as of this writing. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is also scheduled. Matches advertised locally, likely as dark main events if they happen, are Belair vs. the injured Bayley, who could be replaced by Banks, plus six-man action with The Mysterios and a partner vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

