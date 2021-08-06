NXT wrestlers released tonight

Aug 6, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Several WWE NXT Superstar releases are being made tonight, according to Fightful and PWInsider. The following releases have been confirmed as of now:

* Bronson Reed

* Bobby Fish

* Leon Ruff

* Tyler Rust

* Jake Atlas

* Mercedes Martinez

* Asher Hale

* Giant Zanjeer

* Zechariah Smith

* Kona Reeves

* Ari Sterling

* Referee Stephon Smith

Stay tuned more for this breaking news story.

2 Responses

  1. Shin says:
    August 6, 2021 at 10:07 pm

    Are you kidding? why was Bronson Reed releaseed? He just won north champion 3 months ago!

  2. Mackdeezy says:
    August 6, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    Mercedes Martinez is a surprising one. Then again… maybe she gave them a bad feeling when she didn’t wanna play ball during that stupid retribution thing.

