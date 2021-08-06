NXT wrestlers released tonight
Several WWE NXT Superstar releases are being made tonight, according to Fightful and PWInsider. The following releases have been confirmed as of now:
* Bronson Reed
* Bobby Fish
* Leon Ruff
* Tyler Rust
* Jake Atlas
* Mercedes Martinez
* Asher Hale
* Giant Zanjeer
* Zechariah Smith
* Kona Reeves
* Ari Sterling
* Referee Stephon Smith
Stay tuned more for this breaking news story.
Are you kidding? why was Bronson Reed releaseed? He just won north champion 3 months ago!
Mercedes Martinez is a surprising one. Then again… maybe she gave them a bad feeling when she didn’t wanna play ball during that stupid retribution thing.