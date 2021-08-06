Notes on Jordynne Grace and Chelsea Green

“Honestly, I was super excited when it first got announced, but as the months have dragged on with only a few things happening and never really happening for the women, I’ve been more disappointed than anything else really,” Jordynne Grace told talkSPORT. “Because I thought the forbidden door was definitely going to wide-open instead of having to knock and only a few people get in at a time [laughs]. But you know, that’s the nature of the business, right!”

When asked why women haven’t been able to crossover as much as the men, Grace said: “I have absolutely no idea. I’m sure it has a lot to do with politics and who can go over there etc, you know how it is. People don’t want their people to lose, so on and so forth.”

——

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

CHELSEA GREEN AND WILLOW TAKE ON ROK-C AND MIRANDA ALIZE AT GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 2

It’s an exciting new era for the ROH women’s division, and four of the division’s brightest stars will compete in tag team action at Glory By Honor Night 2 on Aug. 21 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The match pits former world champion “Hot Mess” Chelsea Green and Willow against “The Prodigy” Rok-C and “Lucha Baddie” Miranda Alize.

Green, who will also appear at Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20, shocked the wrestling world when she showed up at the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11. Due to a broken arm, Green wasn’t medically cleared to compete in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament, so her highly anticipated ROH in-ring debut will occur in Philly.

Her tag partner, Willow, defeated Alex Gracia in her ROH debut in June. Willow is coming off a hard-fought loss to multiple-time former world champion Allysin Kay in a tournament first-round match.

Rok-C and Alize both scored impressive first-round victories. The 19-year-old Rok-C knocked off former world champion Sumie Sakai, and Alize defeated Gracia.

Which pair of these talented athletes will get their hands raised in Philly? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 2:

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

BELL TIME: 7 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

For tickets, click here

ALREADY SIGNED:

STEEL CAGE MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

(TAVEN’S ROH WORLD TITLE SHOT IS AT STAKE)

ROH WORLD CHAMPION BANDIDO & REY HORUS vs. RUSH & ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION DRAGON LEE

VIOLENCE UNLIMITED (BRODY KING, TONY DEPPEN, CHRIS DICKINSON & HOMICIDE) vs. THE FOUNDATION (JAY LETHAL, JONATHAN GRESHAM, TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS)

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY’S MOSES & KAUN) vs. INCOHERENCE (DELIRIOUS, HALLOWICKED & FRIGHTMARE)

JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON & DEMONIC FLAMITA

DALTON CASTLE vs. DANHAUSEN

CHELSEA GREEN & WILLOW vs. ROK-C & MIRANDA ALIZE