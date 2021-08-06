News on Ric Flair’s WWE contract pay

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was said to be under a “tremendous” Ambassador contract with the company before being released earlier this week.

As noted, Flair recently contacted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon directly, and requested his release. That release was then granted this week. You can click here and here for Flair’s post-release statements, and click here for WWE’s announcement.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Nature Boy was earning significantly more money on his recent WWE Ambassador contract than he made even in his best years as World Heavyweight Champion in WCW. Flair signed that last contract in 2020.

For what it’s worth, it was revealed several years ago that Flair had made a total of $1,954,313 over a period that included 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000. That breaks down to $513,968 in 1996; $488,412 in 1997; $780,259 in 1998; $20,365 in 1999; $151,308 in 2000. It also breaks down to $1,881,586 in payroll; $72,018 in licensing; $709 in merchandise.

Flair confirmed in his post-release statements that the relationship with WWE remains positive. It was noted that Flair likely will not speak out against WWE as he believes doing so could negatively impact the WWE career of daughter Charlotte Flair, and he won’t risk that. Flair denied some reports on his release, but multiple sources have reported that he did complain to McMahon about various booking decisions.

There is no word yet on what Flair has planned for his pro wrestling career, but he’s noted that he left WWE to continue with his other business interests, including his own line of wine, a comic book, and an un-named network.

Stay tuned for more on The Nature Boy.