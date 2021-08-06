Melina makes Impact Wrestling debut

Former WWE Superstar Melina made her Impact Wrestling debut during last night’s episode of Impact on AXS TV.

Melina was introduced by Mickie James, who revealed that the former WWE Divas and Women’s champion will challenge Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo at the upcoming NWA Empower pay-per-view on August 28.

Melina was at one point rumored to have signed a WWE deal but that never came true. She last wrestled for WWE in 2011 and last made an appearance for the company during the Raw Legends Night in January of this year.

The 42-year-old has been working for the NWA for the past two years and spent her time from her WWE release up until the NWA wrestling on the independent circuit.