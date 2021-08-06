Matches announced for Impact Emergence

Impact Wrestling has officially announced their Emergence special for Friday, August 20. The pre-taped event will air on Impact Plus.

The Emergence main event will see Kenny Omega defend the Impact World Title against the winner of a Battle Royal that airs as next Thursday’s main event.

The following matches have also been announced for Emergence:

Impact World Title Match

Battle Royal winner vs. Kenny Omega (c)

X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Good Brothers (c)