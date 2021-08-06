Match added to next week’s AEW Dynamite line-up

Aug 6, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia is now official for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

This week’s show saw Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeat 2.0 and Garcia in six-man action.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday, along with tweets from Allin and Garcia:

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Dan Lambert will appear

* The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

