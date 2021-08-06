Match added to next week’s AEW Dynamite line-up

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia is now official for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

This week’s show saw Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeat 2.0 and Garcia in six-man action.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday, along with tweets from Allin and Garcia:

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Dan Lambert will appear

* The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

Following an impressive debut on #AEWDynamite last night, @GarciaWrestling claims @DarbyAllin was only able to pin him with help from @JonMoxley + @MadKing1981; Garcia has challenged Darby to a one-on-one match next Wednesday, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked the match for Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/HYMOvaDAAd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

What I say a couple weeks ago there’s only one place to prove yer the best and that’s AEW. Let’s get after this shit and show what ya got @GarciaWrestling https://t.co/juTs4ty4Bw — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) August 5, 2021