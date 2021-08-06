Hawlee Cromwell names Darby Allin as abuser a year after #SpeakingOut tweet

Independent wrestler Hawlee Cromwell today posted on social media that AEW star Darby Allin abused her in the past.

“I’m tired I’m so f*cking tired and I don’t care anymore. Darby Allin abused me. He abused me and I’m tired of being called a liar by “fans” who have no idea the shitty person he really is,” she wrote. “Somehow no one remembers, I’ll never forget how you treated me like shit.”

In her original June 2020 post during the height of the #SpeakingOut campaign, Cromwell wrote that she would not be naming any names because she didn’t feel comfortable doing so.

But that changed today.

In the June 19, 2020 tweet, she explained that between 2016 and 2017, she had an on-again-off-again relationship with a wrestler who ruined her mental health and she’s still struggling with it.

Cromwell wrote that he would get upset, scream, and yell at her and treat her like a punching bag, although she admitted that he never laid a hand on her.

“It got to the point we’re I was so disassociated and was walking on eggshells all the time that I didn’t say much and if I didn’t reply how he wanted I would get screamed at. He would tell me if I didn’t do things he wanted me to he was going to leave me,” she continued, adding that she lived in constant fear and still does because that experience carries on to the point that she believes if she doesn’t do something someone asks her, they will leave her.

“He also would threaten to leave me if I didn’t have sex with him or do sexual things and preform sex acts with him. I took me a long time to realize that threatening someone to have sex with you isn’t consent. It’s rape. I struggle with this to this day and have so many fears around sex and around intimacy,” she added.