GoFundMe campaign launched for Bobby Eaton’s funeral

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to pay for the funeral service of “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton who passed away at the age of 62.

The campaign description says that Bobby had no insurance and no money to help with anything like this and his death was completely unexpected.

With a $10,000 goal put in place, the wrestling community quickly got together and raised over $20,000 in under 24 hours.

“You guys are absolutely unbelievable! Bobby’s sister and daughter will meet with the funeral home tomorrow to figure out the details. We are blown away by your kindness,” an update read. “Bobby wouldn’t believe this outpouring of love and support. He was so humble.”

Many within the wrestling world contributed to the campaign, with Chris Jericho putting in $5,000 as a donation. You can donate here.