Deonna Purrazzo’s challenger set for NWA EmPowerrr
Melina vs. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is now official for the all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view.
Last night’s Impact saw Purrazzo and “The Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt celebrate their Homecoming tournament win, when EmPowerrr executive producer Mickie James brought Melina out to confront Purrazzo, and to sign the contract for the pay-per-view.
Melina has been working with the NWA since November 2019. Before defending against Melina, Purrazzo will defend her title against AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache in a Champion vs. Champion match at AAA TripleMania next Saturday.
The all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, produced by James, will be held on Saturday, August 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. Below is the updated card, along with clips from last night’s Impact:
NWA EMPOWERRR PPV – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Tournament
Tootie Lynn vs. Jamie Senegal vs. Chelsea Green vs. 7 others TBA
Green will work the EmPowerrr main event in the tournament finals against the last participant.
NWA World Women’s Title Match
Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille (c)
Vacant NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
TBD vs. TBD
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match
Melina vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
.@MickieJames interrupts @DeonnaPurrazzo once again! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gB75qFvrea
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2021
.@MickieJames has announced that the LEGENDARY @RealMelina will challenge @DeonnaPurrazzo for the Knockouts Championship at @nwa #Empowerrr! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Tr81wHpjyH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2021
🤯 @MickieJames making major moves for #EMPOWERRR!!@DeonnaPurrazzo will be defending the Knockouts Championship against @RealMelina!!! 🔥 https://t.co/q98QVRFMoS
— NWA (@nwa) August 6, 2021