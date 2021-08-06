AEW reportedly has not made contract offer to Adam Cole, original report incorrect

AEW President, Head of Creative & General Manager Tony Khan has denied that the company made a recent contract offer to WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole.

It was reported earlier, via the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that AEW has offered a deal to Cole. The same report said Cole is also negotiating a new NXT contract, and that he had not accepted either offer as of midweek.

In an update, Observer editor Dave Meltzer took to Twitter this afternoon and said Khan claims the original report is incorrect as he has not made an offer to Cole.

“Tony Khan said it is incorrect and he has not made an offer to Adam Cole,” Meltzer wrote.

As first revealed earlier this week, Cole signed a contract extension that runs through SummerSlam Weekend, which would not have allowed AEW to make a formal offer.

There’s still no word on what Cole has planned for his pro wrestling career, but we will keep you updated. He is expected to face Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover 36 during SummerSlam Weekend. They will meet for a Face-Off segment on next Tuesday’s NXT show.

Stay tuned for more.