Adam Cole reportedly has offer from AEW

AEW has reportedly made a contract offer to Adam Cole.

As noted, it was recently revealed that Cole’s WWE NXT contract is to expire later this month, after SummerSlam Weekend. The deal originally expired in early July, but Cole negotiated an extension and agreed to work through SummerSlam Weekend, then re-evaluate things.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW has made an offer to Cole, according to those close to the situation. It was also said Cole is currently negotiating a new NXT contract, but as of midweek he had not agreed to either offer.

It was reported this week by Fightful Select that Cole still has a positive relationship with top NXT officials, and that there is a lot of mutual respect there.

As a free agent, Cole would be able to start with any promotion as soon as his WWE deal expires. There are no non-compete clauses when contracts expire.

Cole is expected to face Kyle O’Reilly in another match at NXT Takeover 36 during SummerSlam Weekend. They will meet for a Face-Off segment on next Tuesday’s NXT show.

