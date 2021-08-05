ROH Announce Six-Man Mayhem for Glory By Honor Night 1

ROH Wrestling has announced a new Six-Man Mayhem match for Glory By Honor Night 1. The match will allow the winner to earn a spot in the world title rankings for Ring of Honor.

The match will feature Mike Bennett vs. PJ Black vs. Danhausen vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom. Here’s the full announcement.

SIX-MAN MAYHEM FOR A SPOT IN WORLD TITLE RANKINGS ON TAP FOR GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 1

Six ROH stars with diverse skill sets and personalities will collide in Six-Man Mayhem at Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, with the winner getting a spot in the ROH World Title rankings.

The competitors in the bout are: Mike Bennett, PJ Black, Danhausen, Demonic Flamita, Dak Draper and Eli Isom. Bennett is the only one among them who has ever challenged for the ROH World Championship.

Several of the competitors have recent history together. Draper and Isom have been both opponents and reluctant partners over the past few months, and Bennett defeated Black to win a Pure gauntlet match in June.

Demonic Flamita has taken his game to a higher level since embracing his evil side. He defeated Bandido less than three months before Bandido won the ROH World Title from RUSH.

Speaking of evil, the very nice, very evil Danhausen will likely have the support of the majority of fanhausens in attendance.

Which of these six competitors will emerge from the mayhem as a ranked world title contender? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH Glory By Honor Night 1 is set for Friday, August 20. It will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH World Title Match: Bandido (c) vs. Flip Gordon

* ROH Pure Title Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Rhett Titus

* Six-Man Mayhem (Winner Receives Spot in World Title Rankings): Mike Bennett vs. PJ Black vs. Danhausen vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom

* The Briscoes vs. The Righteous (Bateman & Dutch)

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia Del Ring)

* EC3 vs. Brian Johnson