Notes on Ken Shamrock and Jimmy Yang

Innovate Wrestling returns to Kingsport, TN at the Civic Auditorium on Saturday, August 14 for Fire on the Mountain! The last two events at the Civic Auditorium have been jam packed. Make sure you get your tickets in advance to get the best seats! Doors open at 6:30 PM for Advance Ticket Holders and 6:45 PM for the general public. Bell Time is 7:30 PM!

Get your tickets now at https://iw-fire21.eventbrite.com/

Here is the card so far:

***Main Event***
Ultimate Jeopardy
Toby Farley, Axton Ray & Gustavo Aguilar w/ Rob Knight
vs.
Chris Richards, Jordan Kage & Caleb Courageous w/ John Hawkins
— If JHP loses, John Hawkins must leave Innovate Wrestling!

Mixed Tag Team Match
The Neon Blondes (Facade & Dani Mo)
vs.
Jimmy & Jazzy Yang
— This match is sponsored by Wrasslin 4 the Kiddos. Find our more info here.

Grudge Match
Jason “The Gift” Kincaid
vs.
“The Millennial” Chance Rizer

Champions Challenge Match
US Tag Team Champions The Cross Brothers (Christian & Aden Cross)
vs.
Kerry Morton & JC Addams
— If Morton & Addams win, they will get an immediate Title Match.

Plus More Featuring:
– The debut of The Beastman
– Silas Mason
– Tyler Thorn
– Josh Strong
– Tyler Foshie & More!

*Card & Wrestlers Subject to Change*

————

