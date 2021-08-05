Notes on Ken Shamrock and Jimmy Yang

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Innovate Wrestling returns to Kingsport, TN at the Civic Auditorium on Saturday, August 14 for Fire on the Mountain! The last two events at the Civic Auditorium have been jam packed. Make sure you get your tickets in advance to get the best seats! Doors open at 6:30 PM for Advance Ticket Holders and 6:45 PM for the general public. Bell Time is 7:30 PM!

Get your tickets now at https://iw-fire21.eventbrite.com/

Here is the card so far:

***Main Event***

Ultimate Jeopardy

Toby Farley, Axton Ray & Gustavo Aguilar w/ Rob Knight

vs.

Chris Richards, Jordan Kage & Caleb Courageous w/ John Hawkins

— If JHP loses, John Hawkins must leave Innovate Wrestling!

Mixed Tag Team Match

The Neon Blondes (Facade & Dani Mo)

vs.

Jimmy & Jazzy Yang

— This match is sponsored by Wrasslin 4 the Kiddos. Find our more info here.

Grudge Match

Jason “The Gift” Kincaid

vs.

“The Millennial” Chance Rizer

Champions Challenge Match

US Tag Team Champions The Cross Brothers (Christian & Aden Cross)

vs.

Kerry Morton & JC Addams

— If Morton & Addams win, they will get an immediate Title Match.

Plus More Featuring:

– The debut of The Beastman

– Silas Mason

– Tyler Thorn

– Josh Strong

– Tyler Foshie & More!

*Card & Wrestlers Subject to Change*

————