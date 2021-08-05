Jericho gets Wardlow and MJF as special referee for next challenge

After successfully beating Juventud Guerrera in his third match of the Five Labours of Jericho series, the former AEW champ will be taking on Wardlow next week in his fourth challenge.

Jericho defeated Guerrera with the Judas Effect from the top rope and the stipulation was that Jericho could only win via a move from the top rope. Earlier, Jericho tried to lock in the Walls of Jericho on Guerrera in a move that started on the top rope but Juvi broke the move as he reached for the ropes.

With Wardlow his next opponent, Jericho also has to face another big hurdle as the referee for the match will be MJF himself.

So far, Jericho has gone through Shawn Spears, Nick Gage, and Guerrera in a bid to meet MJF in a singles match.