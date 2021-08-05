Impact Report, 8/5/21

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the most recent episode of Impact Wrestling.

The show begins with a recap of last week. Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian and Sami Callihan will take on the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega tonight!

Match 1. Chris Bey (with Jay White) VS Juice Robinson (with David Finley)

White and Finley are barking at each other as the match begins. Juice starts off throwing heavy hands on Bey in the corner. Bey uses the forced ref separation as an advantage and jumps Juice and knees him in the back. He falls to the arena floor. Bey does some amazing kicks from the apron to Juice. Juice enters back in the ring and takes a top rope dropkick. Juice blocks Beys version of the Yes kick, and sets up a vertical suplex. Bey reverses that into a impressive sleeper hold. Juice backs Bey into the corner and then hits a cannon ball. Bey recovers and hits a Famouser. He gets a two count. Bey lays in some stiff kicks and the “Impact Wrestling” chant breaks out. Juice gets to his feet and hits two running clotheslines and a cannon ball in the corner. A “Juice” chant breaks out as Robinson hits some Dusty punches. White sees the perfect time to get on the apron and distract Juice. Bey hits a Art of Finesse and gets the pin.

Winner.. Chris Bey.

Jay celebrates by giving Bey a Bullet Club t-shirt. Bey is officially in the Bullet Club.

Gia Miller interviews The Elite backstage. They make fun of the competition tonight and say that Impact is scraping the bottom of the barrel. Just then Violent the Design enters and they challenge The Good Brothers to a rematch for the tag straps at Resurgence.

Fire and Flava are interviewed backstage. Kiera Hogan says they are back on the same page and the friction is over. Tasha Steelz is less excited obviously. They take on Rachel Ellering and Jordynne Grace tonight.

They show a highlight package of the Mixed Tag Team Tournament from Homecoming. The Drama King, Mathew Rehwoldt made a huge Impact.. teaming with Deonna Purrazzo to win the tournament.

Rehwoldt is shown in the ring. The arena is black. He is wearing a black crown. He introduces himself. Some fans are cheering, but most are telling him he sucks. He refers himself the Homecoming King. He says he will share the ring with the Queen. Knockouts Women’s Champion, Deonna Purrazzo heads out with a crown on as well. Mathew is throwing roses around the ring. Purrazzo grabs the mic to boos. She says she can take all night.. They stop booing. She then goes over all her accomplishments. “No one cares” chant breaks out. She says it was only a matter of time before she was offically a Queen. Just then, Mickey James enters the ring. Purrazzo is furius, but Mickey says congratulations. James says they need to officially have Purrazzo sign off for her contract for NWA Women’s PPV. Purrazzo says she wants to know who she will face. Just then Melina Perez enters the arena. Purrazzo has no hesitation and signs the contract, after Melina does her splits entrance an then Melina signs the contract. Purrazzo says it is an honor to meet Melina, but it will be an honor to beat her at NWA Empower PPV. The segment ends with a mutual show of respect after Melina tells her she will beat her.

Taylor Wilde is interviewed backstage and she blames Tenille Dashwood for getting Canadian Border Patrol for giving her a hard time when she crossed the Candian border.

Su Yung and Kimber Lee are sporting their new look in a brief vignette.

Match 2. Jake Something VS Davari VS Rohit (Shera) VS Trey Miguel.. winner gets X Division Championship match

This match is nuts from the outset. Everyone is throwing their bodies to the floor on each other. We quickly take a break as everyone finally is laying on the floor. We go to break.

Back from break, Davari and Rohit are trying to work together on Jake. That doesn’t work and he takes them both out. Trey enters and hits a Matrix kick to Jake. Rohit enters and he and Rohit trade blows, strong style. Trey gains an advantage and locks on a Muta lock. Jake enters and hits two powerbombs on Trey. Rohit breaks it up. Rohit is taken out by Davari who then gets sidewalk slammed by Jake. Jake pins Davari.

Winner. Jake Something and will face Josh Alexander for the X Division Title.

Rohit is shown with Shera backstage. He is losing it. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green are in the line of fire of a chair thrown. Matt picks a fight with Rohit after Shera walks away in disgust. Rohit calms down and backs off. Chelsea looks proud of her man.