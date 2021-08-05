Gold medal winner Tamyra Mensah-Stock interested in WWE

United States gold medal wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock says she’s interested in becoming a WWE Superstar.

Mensah-Stock made history at the Tokyo Olympics this week by winning a gold medal, becoming the first American Black woman to win wrestling gold with her standout performance in the 68-kilogram freestyle final. Mensah-Stock got the win, 4-1, over Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu.

As seen in the video below, Mensah-Stock spoke with Peacock’s Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila after the performance and was asked about possibly joining WWE. Gbaja-Biamila noted that he grew up on WWE, and when watching Mensah-Stock perform, he thought she has the moves and the personality to make it in the squared circle.

“I want to!,” Mensah-Stock responded when asked if she would want to do WWE.

Iseman said, “Vince McMahon, I hope you’re listening!”

Mensah-Stock continued to joke about her potential WWE Superstar character. Iseman and Gbaja-Biamila made a few more references to Mensah-Stock possibly joining WWE during the interview, and mainstream media has picked up on the comments.

The WWE website covered Mensah-Stock’s comments and asked if she could follow in the Olympian footsteps of Ronda Rousey, Chad Gable and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

WWE wrote, “Could Mensah-Stock follow in the footsteps of fellow Olympians such as Kurt Angle, Chad Gable and Ronda Rousey to turn international glory into WWE Superstardom?”

You can see WWE’s tweet on Mensah-Stock’s interview below, along with the full segment from Peacock and a post-match Instagram post by Mensah-Stock, plus footage from her gold medal win and post-match interview: