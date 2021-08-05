Dixie Carter Appears for Ring of Honor

Dixie Carter made her first wrestling appearance in a while, popping up on this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday. Wednesday’s episode saw the former TNA President appear to open the show, praising the rise of women’s wrestling and wishing the competitors in the ROH Women’s Title Tournament good luck.

Carter was last seen on Impact in early 2016 before the company was sold to Anthem. She appeared on WWE’s Kurt Angle: Homecoming WWE 24 special in 2017 and has occasionally commented on the successes of wrestlers in the industry.