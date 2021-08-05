Bobby Eaton passes away

Aug 5, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Wrestling legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton has passed away, as confirmed by Eaton’s sister on social media.

Bobby’s wife Donna Dundee Eaton passed away on June 26th.

Bobby Eaton Interview

