Bobby Eaton passes away

Wrestling legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton has passed away, as confirmed by Eaton’s sister on social media.

I really hate doing these it's been a rough week, but we once again send out our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and the fans around the world as the legendary Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. We thank you for the Memories. R.I.P. Bobby. pic.twitter.com/QfmJuzSPN5

— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 5, 2021