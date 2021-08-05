AEW returning to Jacksonville for last Dynamite of 2021

After first saying that it would be several months before they return to Jacksonville for another television taping, AEW President Tony Khan said that the company will be returning to Daily’s Place for the Wednesday, December 29 Dynamite.

AEW went back to their “home base” last night for the Homecoming Dynamite with an event headlined by Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black. The company held television tapings at Daily’s Place for 15 months during the coronavirus pandemic, first behind closed doors and then slowly letting bubbles of fans attending.

Yesterday’s show had over 600 children which were brought in by AEW as part of their Wounded Warrior community outreach program. That number boosted the attendance to over 3,000 fans, half of which were on paid tickets.