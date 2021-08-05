AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.102 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is down 0.54% from last week’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite, which drew 1.108 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 2.22% from last week’s 0.54 rating.

The 0.46 key demographic rating represents around 593,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 1.89% from last week’s 582,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.45 key demo rating represented.

Homecoming marked the first time that AEW Dynamite has averaged more than 1 million viewers for four weeks in a row. The 0.46 key demo rating is tied with the October 9, 2019 episode for the second-best rating in the demo, behind the original premiere. Dynamite Homecoming viewership was down 0.54% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2.22% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite Homecoming viewership was up 22.3% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 27.8% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.

AEW’s Homecoming special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – 2.0 (fka Ever-Rise) debuting with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin, Christian Cage vs. The Blade, Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera, a NWA World Women’s Title Eliminator Match with The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch, and TNT Champion Miro defending against Lee Johnson.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode