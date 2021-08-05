AEW Announces The Official Commentary Team For Rampage

Aug 5, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW has announced on tonight’s edition of Dynamite “Homecoming” that Excalibur, Mark Henry, Taz, and former world champion Chris Jericho will be the official commentary team for the promotion’s newest weekly program, Rampage.

