Spoilers: 8/4/21 AEW Dark Taping Results
Dark: Elevation
– Hikaru Shida defeated Tesha Price
– Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss come out for a match but during their entrance Janela lays out Sonny Kiss and leaves
Janela also attacks their opponents when they go to check on Sonny. Janela gave Sonny Kiss a piledriver on the stage
– Brian Cage defeated Rickey Shane Page
– Jade Cargill defeated Amber Nova
– Jurassic Express defeated 2 unnamed opponents in under a minute
– Lucha Bros defeated Matt & Mike Sydal
source: Jacob Cohen