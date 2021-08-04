Spoilers: 8/4/21 AEW Dark Taping Results

Dark: Elevation

– Hikaru Shida defeated Tesha Price

– Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss come out for a match but during their entrance Janela lays out Sonny Kiss and leaves

Janela also attacks their opponents when they go to check on Sonny. Janela gave Sonny Kiss a piledriver on the stage

– Brian Cage defeated Rickey Shane Page

– Jade Cargill defeated Amber Nova

– Jurassic Express defeated 2 unnamed opponents in under a minute

– Lucha Bros defeated Matt & Mike Sydal

source: Jacob Cohen