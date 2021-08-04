Ruby Riott reportedly joining AEW

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott is reportedly headed to AEW.

As we’ve noted, Riott recently revealed that she will be using the “Ruby Soho” ring name in her post-WWE career. Fightful Select now reports that current plans have Ruby joining AEW soon.

Ruby was released from her WWE contract back on June 2, along with other budget cuts. She will become a free agent once her 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31, which is right before the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

Ruby has kept a low profile since being released from WWE, doing few interviews and not making any personal appearances. One promoter noted that they reached out to her as far back as one month ago, and Ruby wasn’t taking bookings.

It was also noted that wrestlers across various pro wrestling companies have had unanimously glowing reviews of Ruby’s work, backstage demeanor, and attitude.

There is no word yet on when Ruby might make her AEW debut, but we will keep you updated. Ruby recently revealed her new look in an Instagram photo, which you can see below: