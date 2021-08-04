Notes on Sami Callihan, Jon Moxley, Sean Waltman, and Matt Cardona

– Press Release: Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman’s weekly podcast Pro Wrestling 4

Life will officially be released on Wednesdays going forward. It will be available Wednesdays at

6 am EST on all podcast platforms and will also premiere in video form Wednesdays at 3 pm

EST on FITE and YouTube.com/XPac!

Waltman will continue to be joined each week by his co-host and Wrestling Inc. managing editor

Nick Hausman. For their debut on FITE Waltman and Hausman will be welcoming two men who

have made a lot of noise on FITE recently… GCW Champion Matt Cardona and Nick Gage!

More info in the attached press release and FITE article.

========

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

JON MOXLEY comes to Wrestling Revolver 10/30!

ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Jon Moxley (All Elite Wrestling on TNT) is coming to Wrestling Revolver to join Sami Callihan (IMPACT Wrestling on AXSTV/Twitch) to reform Switchblade Conspiracy on Saturday, October 30 at the Horizon Events Center, 2100 NW 100th ST, Clive, IA for “Tales From the Ring 3”!

Davey Richards also returns to Revolver and joins Eddie Edwards in a Wolves reunion.

Also announced:

– Former IMPACT Wrestling World champion, Revolver Tag champion, Former Revolver Scramble champion, Former WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann

– Former 2x Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Ace Austin

– Trey Miguel

– WARHORSE

– Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Jessicka Havok

– Former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Jake Crist

– 2x Revolver champion “The Monster Hunter” Matt Palmer

– The debut of Bille Starkz and Everett Connors

Tickets to be announced soon!

Follow Revolver online: Twitter.com/PWRevolver, Facebook.com/PWRevolver, and Instagram.com/PWRevolver.

