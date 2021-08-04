Karrion Kross talks RAW loss and more

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross says he has no roadblocks or ceilings in WWE, just a few speed bumps.

Kross took to Twitter and advised fans to stay tuned to WWE programming. He included a clip from The Great American Bash on July 6, where he talked about the three things he thinks about when he wakes up every morning – never losing the NXT Title, one day main event a WrestleMania event, and one day become WWE Champion.

“I woke up everyday like this for years and it got me to where I’ve been. And it’s going to take me to where I know I can go. Stay tuned on all programs. I don’t have roadblocks or ceilings, Just speed bumps. And in the end, They always get run over. #TickTock [hourglass emoji] #Adapt,” Kross wrote.

Kross was back on RAW this past Monday in Chicago, but took a loss to Keith Lee. Kross had defeated Lee on RAW the week before. Kross taunted Samoa Joe on last night’s NXT episode, to continue the build for their Takeover 36 match on Sunday, August 23 during SummerSlam Weekend.

Regarding Monday’s loss to Lee, Kross posted a workout clip and said he was going back to the drawing board.

“Out of the ring and back to the drawing board. Didn’t go my way, But that was yesterday. And in this present moment, We can be on course to improving all things if we fully commit to the necessary process. Thank you #Chicago It was good to see, hear and feel you again. [hourglass emoji] [sign of the horns emoji],” he wrote on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for more on Scarlett and Kross. You can see his full tweets below, along with related clips from RAW and NXT:

