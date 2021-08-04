Bert Prentice passes away

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bert Prentice – who was involved in the very early days of TNA and was the host of Xplosion alongside Jeremy Borash. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2021

The former Simon Dean, Mike Bucci, posted on Facebook:

Just heard the news about the passing of Bert Prentice and am truly saddened by it.

I used to always refer to Bert as a “Godfather” when I would speak to him. Burt was always good to me. There’s a whole lot of folks who owe an awful lot to Bert. To say he was a legend is an understatement. Take note. When someone like this passes away in the wrestling industry; they will never be replaced. A piece of the business passed away with Burt today. These are “legacy” individuals. The impact that he had can never be overstated enough. He was a true icon of the industry. Rest well my friend. Until we meet again one day.