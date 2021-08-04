AEW Dynamite Homecoming preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the special Homecoming edition of the show, airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* 2.0 (fka Ever-Rise) debuts with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin

* Christian Cage vs. The Blade

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* The 5 Labours of Jericho, Chapter 3: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera. Jericho must win with a top rope move. MJF will be on commentary

* NWA World Women’s Title Eliminator Match: The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Lee Johnson

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.