8/4/21 AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Match #1 – Singles Match; Jericho must win with a top rope move: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera

Guerrera backs Jericho into the corner and delivers a series of chops. Jericho elevates Guerrera to the apron, but Guerrera pulls Jericho down by his hair. Guerrera takes Jericho down again with a hurricanrana and clotheslines him to the floor. Guerrera goes up top and takes Jericho down with a seated senton. Guerrera rolls Jericho back into the ring and goes up top to deliver a missile dropkick. Guerrera goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Guerrera delivers a back elbow, but Jericho puts him on the apron. Jericho sends Guerrera to the floor with a shoulder tackle. Jericho chops Guerrera on the floor and slams him into the timekeeper’s table. Jericho rolls Guerrera back into the ring and goes up top. Jericho hits a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Guerrera kicks out. Jericho delivers more shots, but Guerrera comes back with kicks and uppercuts. Guerrera comes off the ropes, but Jericho knocks him to the mat. Guerrera comes back and takes Jericho to the mat. Guerrera goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Guerrera kicks Jericho in the head and goes for another cover, but Jericho kicks out again.

Guerrera applies a submission and chops Jericho into the corner. Guerrera charges at Jericho, but Jericho counters with shoulder tackles. Jericho delivers a right hand and comes off the top with a double ax handle. Jericho goes for the cover, but Guerrera kicks out. Jericho rips Guerrera’s mask, but Guerrera escapes with an elbow. Guerrera drops Jericho on the turnbuckle and puts him up top. Guerrera delivers right hands and goes for an avalanche hurricanrana, but Jericho locks in the Walls from the top rope and pulls Guerrera to the middle of the ring, but Guerrera makes it back to the ropes. Guerrera comes back with a kick and a spinning face-buster. Guerrera delivers a thrust kick and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Guerrera drops Jericho with a DDT and follows with the Juvi Driver. Guerrera goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Guerrera comes off the ropes, but Jericho counters with the Judas Effect. Jericho goes for the cover, but the referee can’t make the count because it wasn’t off the top rope. Jericho goes up top and hits the Judas Effect from the top rope and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Wardlow attacks Jericho from behind and beats him down in the corner. Wardlow drops Guerrera with the F-10, and then knocks Jericho out with the Casualty of War. MJF gets on the mic and asks if the moment is ruined for everyone. MJF says he will never allow Jericho to be happy during his labours and his opponent for labour number four will be Wardlow. MJF says the stipulation will have someone calling the match fair and square, and that someone is him.

Dasha Gonzalez is backstage with The Lucha Brothers and Alex Abrahantes. Abrahantes says PAC should be here, but his travel has been canceled. He wonders who could have done it, and Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero walk up. Guerrero says if they work for Idolo, they will have first class everything. Rey Fenix says they don’t work for anyone, and Penta El Zero Miedo says no.

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley (w/Sting) vs. 2.0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Danny Garcia