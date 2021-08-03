Updates on the NXT Breakout tournament

The semi-finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament are now set.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw Trey Baxter defeat Joe Gacy in the final first round match. Baxter will now face Odyssey Jones in the semis.

It was previously announced that Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson will air on an upcoming NXT episode as the semi-finals kick off.

The first round saw Hayes defeat Josh Briggs, Hudson defeat Ikemen Jiro, Jones defeat Andre Chase, and Baxter defeat Gacy.

The finals are set to take place at NXT Takeover 36 on August 23, with Hayes or Hudson vs. Jones or Baxter. The winner of the tournament will earn a future title shot of their choosing.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. Below is an updated look at the tournament brackets, along with a few shots from Gacy vs. Baxter: